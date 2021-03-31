Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hays in a report released on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HAYPY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

HAYPY stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. Hays has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $22.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

