Hashgard Price Hits $0.0005 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 57.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded 71.7% higher against the US dollar. Hashgard has a market cap of $45.88 million and approximately $949,695.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00046909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7,697% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.80 or 0.00646697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00068137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00027432 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,269,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

