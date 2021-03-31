Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medicinal cannabis company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Harvest Health & Recreation stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Harvest Health & Recreation has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRVSF. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Harvest Health & Recreation to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Harvest Health & Recreation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Harvest Health & Recreation from $2.10 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Harvest Health & Recreation from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, processes, sells, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the brands of ROLL ONE, MODERN FLOWER, EVOLAB, CHROMA, CO2LORS, ALCHEMY and CBX SCIENCES.

