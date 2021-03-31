Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Up to $27.56

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.56, but opened at $28.89. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $28.93, with a volume of 923 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

