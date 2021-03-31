Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.2962 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

