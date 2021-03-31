Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) PT Set at €18.00 by Warburg Research

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) has been given a €18.00 ($21.18) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Commerzbank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €20.83 ($24.51).

HHFA stock opened at €19.88 ($23.39) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 25.17. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €11.92 ($14.02) and a one year high of €22.55 ($26.53). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €20.70 and its 200 day moving average is €17.93.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates in four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

