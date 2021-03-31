Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GHLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Guild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Guild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Guild during the 4th quarter valued at $1,185,000.

GHLD stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,418. Guild has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

