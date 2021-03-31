Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 32,076 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,793 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 32,076 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,152 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 614.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,347 shares in the company, valued at $12,196,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Insiders sold 50,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,022,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $138.39 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.08 and its 200 day moving average is $130.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

