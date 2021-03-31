Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 22,017 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,017 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $116.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $68.21.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $409,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock worth $81,392,180 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.