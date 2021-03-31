Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 230.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,161,000 after buying an additional 1,080,892 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Whirlpool by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 208,156 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $29,357,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,063,000 after purchasing an additional 161,533 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $18,349,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $220.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $78.76 and a 1-year high of $225.50.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

