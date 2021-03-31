Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Spire worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spire by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 640.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Spire stock opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $81.47.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.