Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 541.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 222,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 187,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,338,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,654,000 after acquiring an additional 56,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.37 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

