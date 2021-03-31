Griffin Securities Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adobe in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Griffin Securities analyst now anticipates that the software company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.21. Griffin Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.68.

Adobe stock opened at $465.46 on Monday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $289.71 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $223.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

