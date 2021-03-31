Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Insider Buys C$12,259,181.87 in Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings acquired 366,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,259,181.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 366,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,259,181.87.

Shares of TSE GWO traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 523,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 15.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.70. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a twelve month low of C$19.13 and a twelve month high of C$33.85. The firm has a market cap of C$31.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.3900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CSFB upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price (down from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

