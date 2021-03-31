Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.07. 2,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 459,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPMT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $674.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. This is an increase from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

