Grammer (ETR:GMM) Given a €23.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Grammer (ETR:GMM) has been assigned a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s previous close.

Grammer stock opened at €21.90 ($25.76) on Wednesday. Grammer has a fifty-two week low of €12.62 ($14.85) and a fifty-two week high of €26.00 ($30.59). The stock has a market cap of $331.31 million and a PE ratio of -6.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Grammer alerts:

Grammer Company Profile

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Grammer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grammer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.