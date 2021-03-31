Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.17.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. The firm has a market cap of $651.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,054.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,045.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,747.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,761,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

