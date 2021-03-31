Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GBDC. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.83. 699,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,255. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $15.43.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,873 shares of company stock worth $321,391 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $1,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 988,484 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $4,299,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after buying an additional 138,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

