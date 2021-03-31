Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 10,390 Shares

Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $104,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUCKU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31. Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

Get Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit alerts:

About Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit

There is no company description available for Goal Acquisitions Corp.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.