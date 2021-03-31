Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) Stake Raised by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,546 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 136,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,042 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EMBD opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $28.09.

