Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,256,400 shares, a growth of 140.8% from the February 28th total of 521,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS GLFGF opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. Global Fashion Group has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $6.10.
Global Fashion Group Company Profile
