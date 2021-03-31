Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,256,400 shares, a growth of 140.8% from the February 28th total of 521,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS GLFGF opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. Global Fashion Group has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

Global Fashion Group Company Profile

Global Fashion Group SA operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company offers fashion, sports, lifestyle, contemporary, and premium collection of products. It also provides trustee, consultancy, and IT services; and online and offline marketing, wholesale, trading, and call center services, as well as operates as a general partner and financial holding company.

