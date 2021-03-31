Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 156 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 214,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after purchasing an additional 125,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,250 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

