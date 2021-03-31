Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nucor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after acquiring an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Nucor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.18.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,030,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

