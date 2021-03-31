Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4,553.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,164 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 200,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Discovery by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,496,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,199,000 after buying an additional 472,047 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after buying an additional 79,528 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $786,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.