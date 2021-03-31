Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 344,594 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,524.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Commerzbank lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of SNN opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $33.24 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

