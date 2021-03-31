Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in March

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the February 28th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 111.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GVDBF traded down $18.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,884.00. 106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,849.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,072.38. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $2,945.00 and a 52 week high of $4,481.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

