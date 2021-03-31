GHOST (GHOST) Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. GHOST has a market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $395,308.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GHOST has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One GHOST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GHOST alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 500,793.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00062435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.61 or 0.00321874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.99 or 0.00813929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00082717 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031170 BTC.

GHOST Token Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

GHOST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.