Gerard Johan Hart Sells 2,811 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RRGB traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.89. 449,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,281. The stock has a market cap of $621.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RRGB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

