Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Genus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of GENSF stock opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.41. Genus has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

