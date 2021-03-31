GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,426,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GenTech stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,067,849,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,284,375. GenTech has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

GenTech Holdings, Inc operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It also provides holistic education and classes.

