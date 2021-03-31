Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.07

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and traded as low as $2.50. Genocea Biosciences shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 327,980 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNCA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $139.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.33.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 185,069 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,598,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

