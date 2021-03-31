genedrive (LON:GDR) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Shares of genedrive plc (LON:GDR) rose 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.95). Approximately 1,095,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,454,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.50 ($0.86).

GDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of genedrive in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of genedrive in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get genedrive alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 124.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33.

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small molecular diagnostic platform, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for genedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for genedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.