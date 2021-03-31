Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,400 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the February 28th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 949,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 795,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $6,824,883.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 470,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $5,024,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,628,460 shares of company stock worth $114,876,653 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90,561 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -11.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

