Geeq (GEEQ) Price Tops $1.80 on Exchanges

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Geeq token can now be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003021 BTC on exchanges. Geeq has a total market cap of $15.05 million and approximately $545,556.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 538,900.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00062447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $173.60 or 0.00291733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $524.46 or 0.00881327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00048208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00078808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00031150 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,372,222 tokens. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

Geeq Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.