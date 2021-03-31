Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.34). Gamida Cell reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.34).

GMDA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gamida Cell by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Gamida Cell stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 207,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,423. The stock has a market cap of $195.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.03. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

