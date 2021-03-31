G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Down 8.8%

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) traded down 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.91 and last traded at $28.95. 18,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 570,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.