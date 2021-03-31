FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canopy Growth Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

CGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.