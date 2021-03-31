FY2021 EPS Estimates for China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CIADY)

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of China Mengniu Dairy in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yuan now expects that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Mengniu Dairy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

China Mengniu Dairy stock opened at $58.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average is $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.70. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $66.75.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

