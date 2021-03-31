FY2020 Earnings Forecast for SRAX, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SRAX in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SRAX’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SRAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SRAX in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:SRAX opened at $4.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SRAX has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SRAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRAX in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in SRAX by 636.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 119,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

