FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of FVCB stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $237.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FVCBankcorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Meena Krishnan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $198,202. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,027 shares of company stock worth $158,299. Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

