Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Short Interest Down 27.0% in March

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 15,020,000 shares. Currently, 17.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FUTU shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. 86 Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

NASDAQ FUTU traded up $6.58 on Wednesday, hitting $144.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,501,716. Futu has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.00 and its 200 day moving average is $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 171.64 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its position in Futu by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Futu by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after buying an additional 764,838 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Futu by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,118,000 after buying an additional 929,123 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth $59,239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,691,000 after buying an additional 570,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

