Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 988,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,856,000 after purchasing an additional 117,568 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 371.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,031,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,406,000 after purchasing an additional 313,676 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.69 and a 200 day moving average of $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.