Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Takes $54,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $6,270,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in Carrier Global by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, North American Management Corp raised its position in Carrier Global by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CARR shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

