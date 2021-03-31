Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 381 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $102,010.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,133 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,732.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $543,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,966,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,156 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,021. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.87.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.40.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

