Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

TEVA opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.