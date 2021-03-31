Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $253.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

