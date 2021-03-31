Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Makes New $43,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 400 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,591,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $812,101,000 after buying an additional 33,468 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $110.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.82 billion, a PE ratio of 143.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.70. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

