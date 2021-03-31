Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

NYSE:PKG opened at $135.45 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $80.17 and a 52 week high of $148.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.