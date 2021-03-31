Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Invests $56,000 in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. United Bank increased its holdings in American Tower by 21.3% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in American Tower by 932.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 14.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.50.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $237.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.