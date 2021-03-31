Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 582 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 582 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,793 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3,176.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 181,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after acquiring an additional 175,911 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,132 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 45,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $126.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $128.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.99.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.92.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

